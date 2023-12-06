Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Did Vicky Jain Nominate His Wife Ankita Lokhande For The Whole Season? Watch

New Delhi: In tonight’s episode, COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS' has thrown the contestants a curveball by reopening all the houses, much to their relief. Just when the housemates are gearing up for a change of address, the master of the house spices things up with a shocking twist.

He summons Ankita to the therapy room, leaving all the housemates on the edge of their seats. What follows is a proposition that could redefine the dynamics of the game. ‘BIGG BOSS’ puts an offer on the table: the entire Dil makaan is up for grabs for Ankita and the members of Dum makaan, but the price is that she must nominate her husband, Vicky Jain, for the entire season. The plot thickens, as Vicky receives a similar offer – the coveted Dil makaan in exchange for nominating Ankita for the remainder of the season. Did one of them throw the other under the bus to get ahead in the game? Are the ambitions of the power couple Ankita and Vicky bigger than their love for each other?

‘BIGG BOSS’ has another interesting proposition for those who haven’t stepped foot in the Dimaag makaan yet. This relocation drill is their chance to pitch themselves as the ultimate Dimaagwale to rule the roost from that abode. Vying for power and authority, these contestants put on their best persuasive hats, trying to convince 'BIGG BOSS' that they're the perfect fit to call the shots in the Dimaag makaan.

Consequently, the master of the house reveals that there are two contestants whose individual journeys haven't made it to the spotlight. These housemates will be granted the incredible opportunity to take charge of the house while residing in the Dimaag makaan. Which two contestants are destined to wield this power?

