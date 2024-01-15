New Delhi: After an eventful family week, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh grace the BIGG BOSS house on "Weekend Ka Vaar," making an electrifying entry to the song "What Jhumka." Everyone in the house is happy to see them and welcomes them. They announce they will be doing an amazing podcast with the contestants. Bharti begins by roasting Vicky Jain, jokingly suggesting he seems like a leader and asking if he would take everyone as employees for his coal business. Playfully, she imagines Samarth Jurel painting his face black, wearing a light cap, and approaching Vicky, saying, "Sir, I have found a diamond."

To add more fun to the podcast, Bharti teases Ankita Lokhande and Vicky about their parents wondering when they plan to have a baby, hoping for someone smart in the family. Later, she asks Munawar Faruqui and Arun Srikant if they would collaborate outside the game, and both reply with a resounding yes. Haarsh then asks the housemates whom they would eliminate and bring back if given the chance.

Bharti asks Munawar, who humorously said he'd send Samarth out and bring Khanzaadi back. In a playful tone, Bharti comments that it's good he didn't mention Ayesha Khan and suggested bringing in someone like Pooja or Tina in the game. To conclude the entertaining segment, they tease Abhishek about fellow housemates speaking the truth about him being useless and neglecting duties. After the amusing moments, it was time for BIGG BOSS to announce the elimination for the week from the BIGG BOSS house. The question still remains whose journey in the house will get over?

Watch HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present ‘BIGG BOSS’ 17 every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS’, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.