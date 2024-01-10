New Delhi: In today's episode of 'BIGG BOSS' on COLORS, Vandana Lokhande, Ankita Lokhande’s mother, will make a surprise entry, sending emotions into a frenzy. She will be seen pulling Ankita and Vicky aside, dropping truth bombs about their game strategies, hinting that they are perfect together but need to stop meddling in each other’s game. Drama escalates when Ankita demands straight talk, but Vicky backs Ankita’s mother and asks his wife to recognize that there’s room for improvement.

That’s when Vicky's mother, Ranjana Jain, steals the limelight! She struts in, claiming she didn't recognize anyone, leaving everyone in stitches with her witty observations. She even jokes about rumors of her being a wild card entry and confesses that game-playing isn’t her cup of tea. Inspired by Munawar, she recites a shaayari for her son, leaving everyone impressed. But when Ankita asked for her moment, Vicky's mom was at a loss for words, asking, "Ab Ankita ke liye kya bole?"

In a private conversation with Ankita, Vicky’s mother opens up about her constantly disrespecting her husband on national television. She reveals that she phoned Ankita’s mother and asked if the mother also whacked her father with a slipper, offending Ankita, who still mourns for her late father. What will Ankita’s mother have to say about the questions raised by Vicky’s mother?

The contestants witness the family union of the Mahashettys as Arun Srikanth’s wife, Malak Mahashetty, and their daughter step into the house. The sight of this wife and daughter is enough to move Arun from his stupor and hug them both while breaking down. He introduces his daughter to all the housemates in his signature Hyderabadi slang. The little one brings a burst of cheer and innocence into the house by hugging everyone. Will this week be Arun’s last one on the show?

