New Delhi: JioCinema is set to bring an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format, introduced last season. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss 17 evictee Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt made her appearance in the show, sharing exclusives from her journey inside the Bigg Boss House.

While speaking of journey in the Bigg Boss house, Aishwarya shares, “The eviction was very unfair, unlike Isha, mai bohot fair decisions leti hu. Mai dil se khelti hub logo ke dilon se nahi. Iss gharme dost toh ban jaate hai but best friends banane mushkil hai. Saab saap jaise hai. Best friend banane ke ke liye ghar mai koi trustworthy nai hai. I trust Neil, woh kabhi kabhi mere against jaata hai but we are still together cause obviously we love each other. I miss him a lot. Mai dominating nai hu but mujhe nai nai pata kyu mujhe dominating ka tag mil raha hai. Mera uske liye message hoga, 'Neil, jeet ke aana, ek ek ko sabak sikhana aur mera badla leke aana.’”

While talking about Rinku Ji, Aishwarya shares, “Rinku ji bohot smart hain. Mera aur unka bohot jhagda hota hai. Meri unse ek hi problem hai ki woh zyada vocal nahi hoti hain. Woh bas logo ko advice dene mein lagi rehti hain. Mujhe bhi unhone advice diya aur maine bhi usse implement karne ki koshish bhi ki. Ghar ki therapist jaisi hain woh. Mera unke aur Aoora ke saath bohot achha bond ho gaya hai. Ghar ke logon ko bhi Rinku ji bohot pasand hain. Mere aur Neil ke liye woh bohot supportive thi. Woh mujhe aake bolti thi, isko tujhse yeh problem hai, go and talk it out.”

