Bigg Boss 17 Evicted Contestant Jigna Vora Calls Out KhanZaadi, Says 'I Have Kept Her On Ignore Mode'

New Delhi: OTT giant JioCinema brought an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format, introduced last season. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment. In the recent episode, the evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Jigna Vora, gave her first interview post-eviction, speaking about her time in the house.

While speaking about the contestants she would like to meet outside, Jigna shares “I’ll only meet Munawar and Rinku Ji. Rinku Ji, me and Naved were a trio and she is the strongest amongst us. Now that we both are out, I feel bad for her. I’m not concerned though, as she has that stiff personality and I believe she will play the game very well. Munawar is someone I see as a winner. He has his experience from the previous shows he’s been in and is very strong among the other contestants.”

She further adds, “I'll never meet KhanZaadi. That girl is crazy and fights with everyone. We have kept her on ignore mode and we'll keep that intact’. 'Woh hai hi nahi muh lagane layak'. All her fights are for footage. ‘Uske tongue aur mind mei synchronization nahi hai aur woh camera dekh ke baat karti hai; Angles dekh ke chillati hai’”

To witness some more interesting takes from Jigna Vora from the show, tune in to Bigg Buzz every Sunday, exclusively on JioCinema.