New Delhi: OTT giant JioCinema is set to bring an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format, introduced last season. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss 17 evictee Niel Bhatt made his appearance in the show, sharing exclusives from his journey inside the Bigg Boss House.

While speaking to the host of the show, Krushna Abhishek, about his journey, Neil said, "It's been an amazing experience. I have enjoyed a lot inside the house and learned a lot about myself and life. I didn't expect to get eliminated so soon; I wanted to stay for long. Also, I was not very expressive in the house."

Talking about Ankita`s game he said, “In my opinion, Ankita's relationships in the house are not strong with anyone. She plans all her relationships, and Vicky does the same. Her fights with Aishwarya were always initiated by her. Ankita had already told Aiswarya, 'Our relationship will never work because we are similar. That's why I keep one hand's distance from you.' Aishwarya said, 'You are refusing to try and connect with me based on possibilities and hypotheses. This is wrong.”

Talking about who he sees in the top 5, he said, "Manara is very emotional and makes all her decisions from her heart. Rinku and Jigna are my favorites, and I dislike Vicky, Samarth, and Isha. But, Munawar can be in the top 5 if he overcomes his emotional turmoil and makes changes in the future. Vicky, Ankita, Isha, and Abhishek can also be in the top 5."

To witness more interesting conversations between Neil and Chugli Dadi, tune in to watch Bigg Buzz every Sunday, streaming exclusively on JioCinema.