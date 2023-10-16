Bigg Boss 17 Grand Premiere Written Updates: Isha Malviya Alleges Abhishek Kumar Of Physical Violence On Stage With Salman Khan

New Delhi: In his enigmatic baritone, Bigg Boss opened the 17th season of India's favourite show. Right at the start of the show, Bigg Boss introduced a twist around THAT one thing which has remained constant so far - BIGG BOSS' HOUSE. This time, not one but three houses have been constructed for the contestants. The houses go by the name - Dil, Dimaag and Dum. Goes without saying that all the three houses had been marvelously put up with intrinsic attention to detail. Setting the entertainment quotient right, Salman Khan treated fans with a groovy performance on his foot-tapping chartbusters.

In this season, the mantra of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have undoubtedly intrigued interest. What's more? Bigg Boss has releaved that this time he will have his set of favourites. Here are the names of the contestants of this season: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal. Going forward, Bigg Boss Season 17 promises to be one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.

Bigg Boss, the entertainment extravaganza of the television world, has made it's way back to the screens and hearts of many. With its rising popularity, the show has gripped the millions of viewers of the nation. No wonder, BIgg Boss has become a household name. With the indroduction of all the contestants from the showbiz, this season promises to take us all on a ride like no other.

‘Bigg Boss’ will telecast every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.