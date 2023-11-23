Bigg Boss 17: How Master Of The House Made Contestants To Clean Their Mess

New Delhi: Everyone knows that it isn't easy to survive the Bigg Boss house. As the journey of the contestants is judged by various parameters. In a recent twist, on the basis of cleanliness they all have scored an abysmal 0 out of 100 according to the master of the house. This enraged Bigg Boss and he summoned all the contestants to the living area and shows them the state of the house before and after the show kicked off. All the housemates were left stunned to see the spotless and majestical world and they were appalled to watch the clutter of the house. The master informed them that his house was the talk of the town for its beauty and now it’s the talk of the town for its mess.

Worried about the hygiene of the house and the health of the housemates, Bigg Boss issued an ultimatum to clear up the mess in an hour. He warns that if he’s made responsible for cleaning up the mess, he’ll ensure that the crowd in the house thins down. He informed them that an inspection team is going to come into the house and if its members see items lying scattered around the house, they will confiscate it until the end of the season. Goes without saying that the drama unfolded.

Right after the stern warning, the contestants of dire consequences for untidiness get on a frenzied cleanliness drive and organized all their personal and communal items in the household.

On the backdrop of the 'safai abhiyaan', Mannara opened up that she's close to Anurag and Sana. Howver, Sana and Anurag got into a dirty scuffle. With ever-changing dynamics in the relationships of the house. It's just getting fun to witness the drama that it unforlding each day along with the twists Bigg Boss is introducing. Stay tuned.