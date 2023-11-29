Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Counsels Ankita Lokhande Over Cleanliness, Pavitra Rishta Actress Gets Offended

New Delhi: Exhausted with the usual therapy sessions, COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ decides to spice things up by having contestants counsel each other.

The chosen therapist, Isha Malviya, takes the spotlight as she calls Ankita Lokhande for a therapy session that turns into a full-blown showdown over cleanliness. What was once a strong bond between the two takes a nosedive as Isha suggests Ankita needs to up her cleanliness game. However, Ankita doesn't take the criticism lightly and throws shade by dubbing Isha the "goddess of cleanliness".

Things get heated as Isha accuses Ankita of being too easily offended, and Ankita fires back, claiming she doesn't know how to clean professionally. With both sides refusing to back down, the question on everyone's mind is whether the foundation of the Dil house will crumble under the weight of this epic clash.

On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar has been on an emotional rollercoaster ride since the beginning of the show owing to a lack of closure from his ex-girlfriend and housemate Isha Malviya.

Reeling from all the unaddressed feelings, Abhishek is pondering over his feelings for his former flame. He is hard on himself for not having the strength to move on from Isha and having to deal with watching her spend time with her current boyfriend and housemate, Samarth Jurel. Will Abhishek step out of this emotional turmoil and focus on the game? You just have wait till tonight.

