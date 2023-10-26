Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Slams Isha Malviya, Claims 'She Has No Stand, Personality'

New Delhi: In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', actress Isha Malviya found herself at the center of controversy as fellow contestant Mannara Chopra openly criticized her, labeling her as 'a person with no stand and no personality'.

The scathing remarks were made during a conversation with co-contestant Anurag, where Mannara expressed her dissatisfaction with Isha's behavior, stating, "Isha ka toh koi stand hi nahi hai, personality toh dur ki baat hai."

Mannara Chopra went even further, divulging that Isha had allegedly claimed that co-contestant Vicky Jain may have a crush on her. Mannara expressed her concern for Vicky's wife and fellow contestant Ankita Lokhande, suggesting that such statements could be harmful to their relationship.

The drama didn't stop there, as Isha Malviya's alleged contradictions regarding her past relationship with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar came to light. Isha initially denied ever being in a relationship with Abhishek, but later, she admitted about her relationship with his 'Udaariyaan' co-actor, leaving viewers and her housemates puzzled.

For the unversed, former couple Isha and Abhishek had a showdown in the premiere night on the stage in front of host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. While Isha accused Abhishek of being possessive and accused him of assaulting her physically, he claimed that her mother did not let them spend enough time with each other.

In a recent episode, Abhishek was seen getting jealous as he noticed Isha spending too much time with Munawar Faruqui. He picked up a fight with her and said, "Go and sit with Munawar, give your hand to him. Whenever I come, you make faces and on my back, you are happy. You have always been like this."