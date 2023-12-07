Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Continues To Woo Fans, Musician-Comedian Secures Another Win - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Filled with twists and turns, Bigg Boss 17 bustles with a lot of twists and turns. It's getting exciting by the day. In Bigg Boss Season 17, musician and comedian Munawar Faruqui is getting a lot of attention due to his honest and straightforward approach to the game.

Munawar Faruqui has secured his seventh consecutive win as Ormax Media's top favorite contestant in Bigg Boss Season 17. He has not only found a place in the top five but also claimed the coveted first position, marking his dominance for the week from November 25 to December 1.

Announcing the same, Ormax Media wrote, “ Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 most popular #BiggBoss17 contestants (Nov 25-Dec 1) Securing the top position, Munawar is followed by 4 other contestants. Ankita Lokhande at the second spot, followed closely by Aishwarya Sharma and Vickey jain in the third and fourth positions, and Neil Bhatt at the fifth spot.

Munawar Faruqui's constant supremacy at the top of Ormax Media's rankings all through Season 17 of Bigg Boss shows his natural ability to connect with the audience and highlights his immense popularity. Munawar shows how important it is to be honest and relatable in the world of reality TV with every episode. His seventh straight top ranking in Ormax Media's ratings confirms his status as the favourite and makes him a strong opponent for the desired Bigg Boss title. Munawar's path on the show seems bright as he keeps winning support and captivate people with his genuine and remarkable presence.