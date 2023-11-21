Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole Faces Unexpected Eviction, Says 'It Saddens Me'

New Delhi: COLORS' BIGG BOSS dropped a bombshell in the house living up to its maxim ‘expect the unexpected’ with a sudden eviction. After the megastar Salman Khan declared that no one would exit the house during 'Shukravaar/Shanivaar Ka Vaar', this eviction drill was unforeseen for the contestants. ‘BIGG BOSS’ decided to review the contestants’ performances and called the contestants of the Dimaag makaan in the archive room.

He asked the residents of the makaan to cite the names of three contestants who should’ve exited the show. After discussing themselves, the Dimaag makaan contestants called out three names - Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole. Then, ‘BIGG BOSS’ asked Dum makaan contestants to decide who among the three chosen contestants (Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole) deserves to leave the house.

As they couldn't come to a unanimous decision, ‘BIGG BOSS’ called each occupant of the Dum makaan into the confession room and asked to vote out one contestant. Owing to a lack of support, Navid Sole was evicted from the house.



Navid kicked off his tryst with the show by promising to bring his pizzazz in the house and he lived up to his word. He left no stones unturned to learn Hindi from his fellow contestants who often taught him Mumbaiyya slang.

During the 'Shukravaar/Shanivaar Ka Vaar', Salman Khan consistently tested him on his progress with Hindi. In the house, he had a great friendship with Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Sana Raees Khan. Many contestants translated instructions for tasks for him. Navid braved frequent nominations due to the language barrier. He called Sana two-faced for nominating him by citing the same reason and stood up for himself. Among his highlights on the show, was his victory in the rap battle against Khanzaadi. He was always appreciated for his fashion game in the house and was admired by the celebrity guests who graced the show.



Talking about his eviction, Navid said, “I am truly grateful for the opportunity of being part of India's biggest reality show, BIGG BOSS. While it saddens me to bid farewell, reflecting on this journey brings me immense joy. I shared a great bond with a few contestants in the house. They have always supported me in overcoming the language barrier. Though my time in the house was short, it was filled with beautiful moments and memories that I will always treasure. Being able to represent my country on this incredible platform is a matter of pride for me. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to BIGG BOSS for not just giving me recognition but also for teaching me valuable lessons. My best wishes to all the contestants of the show and you never know I may be back as a wild card!"



Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.