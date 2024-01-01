trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704910
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
NEIL BHATT

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Comes In Support Of Abhishek Kumar; Calls Isha, Samarth 'Toxic'

Neil Bhatt, known for his roles in the television industry, expressed his concern over the questionable behavior directed towards Abhishek. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Comes In Support Of Abhishek Kumar; Calls Isha, Samarth 'Toxic' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a recent turn of events within the Bigg Boss 17 house, actor and contestant Neil Bhatt has come forward to support his co-contestant, Abhishek Kumar, who is currently facing emotional turmoil due to the incessant provocations from fellow contestants Isha Malviya and her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel.

Neil Bhatt, known for his roles in the television industry, expressed his concern over the questionable behavior directed towards Abhishek. Speaking out against Isha's actions, Neil stated, "What contestants are doing against Abhishek is questionable. Isha is harping on Abhishek's mental peace while fighting with him. That's not right."

Highlighting the manipulative tactics employed by Isha and Samarth, Neil emphasized how they are exploiting Abhishek's emotions. He shed light on Abhishek's challenging journey, particularly after his breakup with Isha. Neil revealed, "Whenever Isha would pick fights with Abhishek, she'd come out and do certain hand gestures that pointed towards their past and provoked Abhishek."

Despite the constant provocation and instigation, Neil painted Abhishek in a positive light, showcasing his resilience and strength within the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek's ability to shine amidst adversity became evident, portraying him as a contestant who remains undeterred despite the challenges posed by Isha and Samarth. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!