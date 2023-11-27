Bigg Boss 17: Orry Reveals He Earns Rs 20-30 Lakhs Per Night For Just Posing, Salman Khan Shocked

New Delhi: Social media rage Orry, who has entered the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house was seen making some hilarious revelations about his pictures on social media. He entered the house on Shanivaar ka Vaar and big adieu to the BB mahaulla on Sunday with Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. Before entering the house, Orry had a fun convo with the host of the show Salman Khan on stage that left the actor in splits.

Orry made some shocking revelations to Salman on BB 17 stage, he said that he earned around Rs 20-30 lakhs for posing for photos, leaving SK shocked. He even told the 'Tiger 3' actor that he has 5 managers.

"I get paid to get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night. After my touch, they feel that they are aging in rewind. Even their health problems can get solved," Orry said.

On Salman Khan's question, how many phones does Orry use? He replied, "I use three phones, one for morning, one for afternoon and one for night. So that the batteries don’t discharge."

Then Salman asked Orry what he did with so many phones, to this he replied, "There are a lot of benefits of good pictures. The moment lasts, and pictures stay lifelong. Accha edit karo, accha photo dalo."

Orry even told Salman that he has 5 managers, 2 social media managers, 2 PR managers, 1 brand manager and 1 food manager, Salman was shocked after he heard all this.

Before leaving the stage, Orry and Salman took a selfie together and the actor warned him not to pose in his signature style. Their fun banter is still going viral on social media as fans cannot stop laughing.

It was earlier unclear if Orry was a wild card housemate or a guest at the Bigg Boss house. Last night, he bid adieu to the housemates with a wide smile and open heart during the Just Chill session on Bigg Boss 17 with Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.