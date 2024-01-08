Bigg Boss 17: Popular Korean Singer Aoora Aka Park Min-Jun Bids Farewell To The Show

New Delhi: After Abhishek Kumar was invited back into the house, ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ took a somber turn with the eviction of Aoora aka Park Min-jun on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’. Owing to insufficient votes, the Korean singing sensation’s journey came to an end. Although the housemates were sad about him bidding adieu, Aoora was happy to be exiting the house and making the most of the recognition he earned in India through the show.

Aoora stepped into the house as a wild card entrant and mesmerised everyone with his vocal prowess and renditions of Hindi songs. Encouraging contestants to take care of themselves, he stole the show by relaxing with a sheet mask, meditating, and getting and giving head massages. He garnered a lot of love for his quirky pyjamas and donning special looks for each ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. He struck a great friendship with Arun Srikanth, who became his translator and bestie in the house. He won the hearts of viewers by breaking a sugar glass bottle on his hand rather than on Ayesha Khan’s head, taking care to not hurt her during the nomination drill. He showed incredible leadership skills when he was crowned the captain of the week.

Talking about his journey, Aoora shares, “I’m really thankful for the amazing welcome I received in India on this show. The contestants, viewers, everyone was so kind. I made great friends with Arun and Mannara, and those friendships mean the world to me. They helped me a lot with the language, and I loved trying Indian food—it’s just as tasty as Korean food! When I was the captain, I got to run the whole house, and it taught me so much about friendship. I send all my love to the contestants and the people of India. Saranghaeyong!”

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present BIGG BOSS 17 every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.