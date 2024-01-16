New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events after ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ 'BIGG BOSS', the house witnessed the eviction of Samarth Jurel due to insufficient votes from the public. The master of the house himself announced the unfortunate result, leaving the housemates and viewers alike in disbelief. Samarth, who had been a super entertaining, prominent, and dynamic presence in the house, faced the harsh reality of an exit. The vibe in the 'BIGG BOSS' house turned muted as fellow contestants expressed their shock and sorrow at the unexpected departure. Samarth’s eviction served as a reminder that the journey in the 'BIGG BOSS' house is unpredictable, with fortunes changing based on audience support. The ousted contestant bid an emotional farewell to the housemates, expressing gratitude for the experiences and memories shared during their stay. His girlfriend Isha Malviya was in tears as she hugged Samarth before he walked out of the house.

Samarth aka Chintu stepped into the show as a wild card entrant and took the house by storm, revealing that he and co-contestant Isha Malviya are in a relationship. This sparked drama as Isha deceitfully denied the relationship at the beginning and admitted being committed to him later. He was celebrated as a green flag because he knew how to cook, stood up for his girlfriend, respected her individuality, and apologised after making a mistake. Excited to gossip, he was known for his savage replies, energetic dance moves, veteran actor Dharmendra’s spot-on mimicry, and mischievous streak. He performed outstandingly as a batsman in a cricket task and won hearts as one of the most entertaining housemates in the mohalla, leaving contestants in splits with his hilarious observations. He regaled Orry by posing as a star-struck fan and his banter with Aoora aka Park min-Jun was the most fun to watch. A few episodes ago, he attracted flak for provoking Abhishek Kumar, who slapped him in response to Samarth’s instigation.

Talking about his journey, Samarth Jurel shares, “My journey on the show was all about self-discovery, entertaining people, and facing challenges head-on. I showcased my personality in the house without resorting to cheap means of garnering the limelight and made my presence felt beyond my relationship with Isha. I'm proud that I never violated the rules of the house despite provocation and lived up to the way my parents raised me. Being celebrated as a green flag and entertainer by the audience is truly heartening. It speaks volumes about the connection I forged with viewers and their appreciation for my genuine approach. BIGG BOSS was a golden opportunity to be seen by some of the biggest stars in the film and television industry, individuals I've admired for as long as I can remember. With all due respect and humility, I don't believe my exit was deserved. Every star guest who graced the house acknowledged the entertainment I brought. I hope viewers enjoyed watching the diverse facets of my personality, and I’m looking forward to entertaining them in various roles. My head is held high because I’m leaving the show with my integrity and sense of self intact. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported me.”

