Bigg Boss 17 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain’s Mothers Are Here To Give Reality Checks To The Couple - WATCH

New Delhi: Post multiple incidents of bitter scuffles between the real-life power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Salman Khan introduced an emotional twist. The show has often witnessed the two arguing about not spending time with each other, taking their marriage casually, addressing a rough patch in their relationship, and feeling upstaged by each other. Salman pulls no punches as he points out that the couple seems clueless about their relationship's trajectory within the house.

To address Vicky and Ankita’s issues, their mothers, Vandana Lokhande and Shweta Jain, have been called to meet the couple virtually. Seated in the confession room, the couple break down as they watch their mothers' surprise appearance on a TV screen. In the prevue of tomorrow's show, Vicky’s mother can be seen telling Ankita that she isn't able to handle him crying. Both mothers are here to ask the couple to reconcile, mend their mistakes, and move on by forgiving each other.

While the situation remains tensed, mohalla came alive with excitement as the housemates welcome the show’s wild card entrant Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to the house. To everyone’s surprise, Bollywood’s favourite social media sensation is getting used to talking to everyone in Hindi. When asked what the famous ‘liver’ does besides living, he reveals that he chills, vibes, breathes, and survives.

While Salman Khan relentlessly drops reality checks, Ankita and Vicky try to rekindle their love amidst the chaos. On the other hand, Jigna Vohra has been evicted from the house.