Bigg Boss 17, Shukravaar Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Slams Munawar Faruqui For Being Uninteresting

New Delhi: Tonight's episode of COLORS’ 'BIGG BOSS' is a rollercoaster of drama, spills, and thrills! The potpourri of emotions and tension reached its peak as contestants get the chance to sling mud, quite literally at each other in a task designed to shatter egos. Each housemate must pour a potful of muck on the contestant they think is arrogant and break the earthen pot after citing their reasons. Munawar Faruqui, who is known to share a good relationship with Ankita Lokhande, called the latter for a mud bath, much to her surprise. The stand-up comedian states that Ankita alleges that she has no arrogance but is never not open to others’ points of view. An enraged Ankita says that it’s high time that Munawar shows his real side to her. Will Munawar’s move sour his friendship with Ankita for good?

Guests Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the life of tonight’s episode, bringing their signature wit and humour into the mix. Their dance moves, antics with megastar Salman Khan, and comic observations spark a laugh riot. Taking hilarious jabs at Ankita Lokhande for her curiosity about the outside world, they read comic updates, leaving everyone gasping for air between fits of laughter. The first update is about Arun Srikanth's shock after seeing Aoora's skincare routine. Leaving everyone in splits, the laughter queen herself, Bharti, does a spot-on impersonation of Mannara Chopra, mimicking her facial expressions with every word. The Dabangg host loves it so much that he requests an encore.

Munawar Faruqui finds himself on the receiving end of megastar Salman Khan’s trademark blitzkrieg of reality checks. The host gives him a scathing review of his journey on the show by labelling the stand-up comedian as "uninteresting" and "cold". He even questioned Munawar's impact on the show, suggesting that his departure wouldn't cause a ripple. The Dabangg host debunks Munawar's confidence, mocking his belief in holding the key to winning the show. The verbal smackdown ends with Salman making it clear to Munawar that 'BIGG BOSS' isn't about sob stories but about what contestants bring to the table. Will Munawar pay heed to Salman’s advice and change his game?

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present BIGG BOSS 17 every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.