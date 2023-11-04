New Delhi: The week couldn't have ended in a better way. In a dramatic turn of events, Bigg Boss arrives at ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ and Salman Khan drops a volley of reality check on most of the housemates. It all started with spotlight on highly scandalous love triangle that involves Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel.

Salman Khan confronts Isha for manipulating Abhishek and Samarth to get ahead in the game. While Isha intends to have a cordial relationship with Abhishek,she also tries to get closer to her current boyfriend, Samarth. This has undoubtedly raised many eyebrows. Salman even pointed out how Isha seems to make everything revolve around her, using her relationships to create drama in the show. He also puts spotlights on her strategy of sensationalizing her relationships for footage.

The attention turned towards Samarth when Salman reprimanded him for hurling expletives during a verbal spat. However, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi's scuffle with Mannara took an ugly turn beyond comprehention. Most of the housemates got into an bitter, rowdy, aggressive arguments. Thereafter, Khanzaadi gets an earful from the host for defaming Abhishek on national television.

The moment Salman gave a breather in between his schooling sessions, the unfinished spat between Abhishek and Arun got re-ignited when Khanzaadi had said that she feels uncomfortable around Abhishek. How will the housemates co-exist after this level of disgruntlements.

With heat in the air, it'll be interesting to see how the dynamics of the game will evolve in the house. Stay tuned.