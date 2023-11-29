trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693315
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ABHISHEK KUMAR

Bigg Boss 17: Udaariyan Fame Ankit Gupta Lauds Abhishek Kumar's Honesty And Authenticity

Ankit, who shares a close bond with Abhishek, highlighted the actor's emotional and genuine nature, emphasizing his purity of heart.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 17: Udaariyan Fame Ankit Gupta Lauds Abhishek Kumar's Honesty And Authenticity Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Udariyaan television show co-star Ankit Gupta showered actor and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar with praise and support. Ankit, who shares a close bond with Abhishek, highlighted the actor's emotional and genuine nature, emphasizing his purity of heart.

"Abhishek is very emotional when it comes to relationships. He has a pure heart. He's very 'seedha' and very lovable," expressed Ankit, providing insight into Abhishek's character. The term 'seedha' translates to straightforward or sorted, indicating Abhishek's honesty and authenticity, traits that have endeared him to both his co-stars and the Bigg Boss 17 audience.

Ankit reminisced about Abhishek's supportive gestures, revealing, "My first Instagram reel was made by Abhishek. Abhishek is the one who forced me and Priyanka to open a YouTube channel!" This testimony to Abhishek's encouragement and helpful nature further underscores the positive impact he has on those around him.

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Abhishek has been capturing hearts with his genuine demeanor and fearless approach. Known for his straightforwardness, he doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions. This authenticity has resonated with viewers, establishing Abhishek as a compelling and relatable contestant.

Ankit concluded with admiration for Abhishek, stating, "He's very helpful, he's a wonderful guy!" These words of support from a fellow actor not only validate Abhishek's character but also showcase the bonds forged beyond the screen. As Abhishek continues his journey in the Bigg Boss house, he carries not only the support of his fans but also the heartfelt encouragement of colleagues like Ankit Gupta. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?