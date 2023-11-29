New Delhi: In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Udariyaan television show co-star Ankit Gupta showered actor and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar with praise and support. Ankit, who shares a close bond with Abhishek, highlighted the actor's emotional and genuine nature, emphasizing his purity of heart.

"Abhishek is very emotional when it comes to relationships. He has a pure heart. He's very 'seedha' and very lovable," expressed Ankit, providing insight into Abhishek's character. The term 'seedha' translates to straightforward or sorted, indicating Abhishek's honesty and authenticity, traits that have endeared him to both his co-stars and the Bigg Boss 17 audience.

Ankit reminisced about Abhishek's supportive gestures, revealing, "My first Instagram reel was made by Abhishek. Abhishek is the one who forced me and Priyanka to open a YouTube channel!" This testimony to Abhishek's encouragement and helpful nature further underscores the positive impact he has on those around him.

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Abhishek has been capturing hearts with his genuine demeanor and fearless approach. Known for his straightforwardness, he doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions. This authenticity has resonated with viewers, establishing Abhishek as a compelling and relatable contestant.

Ankit concluded with admiration for Abhishek, stating, "He's very helpful, he's a wonderful guy!" These words of support from a fellow actor not only validate Abhishek's character but also showcase the bonds forged beyond the screen. As Abhishek continues his journey in the Bigg Boss house, he carries not only the support of his fans but also the heartfelt encouragement of colleagues like Ankit Gupta.