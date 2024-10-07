Bigg Boss 18: Anupamaa’s Pakhi Aka Muskan Bamne Says There Is No Fun In The Show Without Vanraj Shah

Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Muskan Bamne has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house, and the fans are looking forward to seeing her real side on Salman Khan's show. As Muskan was all set to enter the show, in an interview with Indian Express, Muskan talked about her appearance in the show and what fans could expect from her.

Muskan talks about her plans after quitting Anupamaa," A reality show is something where people get to know the real you. I have done TV shows where people know me through my character, but with this people will get to know the real me. I am completely the opposite of my character Paakhi in Anupamaa, people have seen me fight a lot on screen but there is more to me that people will get to see on Bigg Boss".

Muskan was even asked about Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa quitting the show," Everyone on the set misses Sudhanshu and Madalsa, not just the audience. There is no fun in the show without Vanraj Shah. Lots of people connected with Sudhanshu sir. I have heard the show is taking a leap, so there might be new additions."

Muskan quit Anupamaa before the leap as she felt she was very young to play the role of a mother in the show. Muskan even spoke about the reports of the bitterness between Rupali, Sudhanshu and Madalsa as they quit the show, the actress refuted the reports and said," It is not so, I was the youngest on set so she was always very helpful. When I couldn’t understand something she would guide me, she is lovely".

Muskan Bamne gained a lot of fame with Anupamaa and she became the youngest star of the show.



