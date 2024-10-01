Bigg Boss 18: Disha Vakani Rejects Rs 65 Cr Offer To Enter Salman Khan’s Show?

Mumbai: Disha Vakani decided to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Oltaah Chashmah and settled down. And ever since her exit from TMKOC, she hasn't returned to TV. There have been several reports that Disha was approached many times to return but she chose to stay away from the glam world. And now the latest buzz is that Disha was offered Rs 65 cr to enter Bigg Boss 18. As per the report, Disha who has millions of followers was offered the highest amount to date in the history of Bigg Boss yet the actress said no.

Disha Vakani is to date irreplaceable in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There are several reports that the actress was tired of shooting for wee hours without any leave and hence she decided to leave the show till she was in no mood to be back.

On the completion of 15 years of the show, Asit Modi promised Disha Vakani’s comeback in the show,” In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all the artist. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back, and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.“ But seems like it isn't happening anytime soon.

Disha is enjoying her personal life, she is married to Mayur Padia and is blessed with a baby.