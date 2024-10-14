New Delhi: The current season of Bigg Boss has taken a controversial turn following the introduction of a donkey named 'Gadhraj' as the show's 19th contestant. While producers marketed the inclusion of Gadhraj as a unique social experiment, the rationale behind his presence remained unknown, prompting backlash from animal rights organizations.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and PFA (People for Animals) quickly intervened, criticizing the decision to feature Gadhraj on the reality show. The organizations raised alarms about the ethical implications of using an animal for entertainment, particularly highlighting the distressing conditions the donkey was subjected to during his time in the Bigg Boss house.

In a Instagram post, PFA stated, “A donkey is being kept in distressing conditions on the show; tied and locked 24x7 on a tiled floor for mere "entertainment". Join us in urging Bigg Boss to remove, release and rehabilitate the donkey safely to a sanctuary.” The post garnered significant attention, prompting public outrage and calls for Gadhraj's immediate removal from the show.

Amid the mounting pressure, host Salman Khan announced during the Sunday episode that Gadhraj would be the first contestant evicted from the show. Gadhraj belonged to contestant Gunaratna, who had brought him onto the show in what was initially seen as a light-hearted twist.

PETA later took to Instagram to confirm the news, celebrating the outcome with a post that read, “'Bigg Boss' Releases Donkey Max After Hearing From PETA India, Others.” This statement further emphasized the impact of public advocacy on the show's decision-making process.

In response to the controversy, Colors TV also shared their sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), posting, “The audience and Bigg Boss house will miss Gadhraj,” acknowledging the stir that the donkey’s presence had caused.

With Gadhraj's eviction, the remaining contestants have been deemed safe for the week, marking a significant moment in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss.