Mumbai: Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar is back and has been making headlines for her controversial interview these days. And now fresh reports claim that the actress will be seen making her appearance in the Bigg Boss 18 show as it's the best way to be seen and resurrect your career. As per reposts in Bigg Boss Khabri, Isha Koppikar has confirmed her appearance in the show and has become the first confirmed contestant in Salman Khan's show.

Isha Koppikar lately spoke about her horrific experience on the casting couch where she claimed of being called by an A-Lister to meet her alone," One actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.’ But I refused him and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry. I must be around 22-23 years old that time", she told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel.

In the same interview, she added, "I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be ‘friendly' with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly' mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude."

Bigg Boss 18 will begin most likely from October 5 and fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to take charge. It will be interesting to see Isha in the show.