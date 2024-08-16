Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778825
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 18

Bigg Boss 18: Isha Koppikar Is The First Confirmed Contestant In Salman Khan's Show?

Bigg Boss 18: Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar has given her nod to be part of Salman Khan's show claims reports.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 18: Isha Koppikar Is The First Confirmed Contestant In Salman Khan's Show?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar is back and has been making headlines for her controversial interview these days. And now fresh reports claim that the actress will be seen making her appearance in the Bigg Boss 18 show as it's the best way to be seen and resurrect your career. As per reposts in Bigg Boss Khabri, Isha Koppikar has confirmed her appearance in the show and has become the first confirmed contestant in Salman Khan's show.

Isha Koppikar lately spoke about her horrific experience on the casting couch where she claimed of being called by an A-Lister to meet her alone," One actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.’ But I refused him and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry. I must be around 22-23 years old that time", she told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel.

In the same interview, she added, "I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be ‘friendly' with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly' mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude."

Bigg Boss 18 will begin most likely from October 5 and fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to take charge. It will be interesting to see Isha in the show.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?