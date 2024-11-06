Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Admits His Second Marriage Broke Due To Male Ego

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra is shining in the show and he has been leading and how. In the latest episode, he was seen getting personal and shared details about his unsuccessful marriages. While having a heart-to-heart conversation with wild card contestant Kashish Kapoor, he spoke about how his first marriage failed," In my first marriage, we both changed and were no longer the same people who had once fallen in love."

Sharing deets about his second marriage he mentioned it failed due to his male ego. Karan was married to TV actress Nidhi Seth and recalling his failed marriage, he said," Then it starts with small things, then it goes on and on. And then it's a small thing, then the male ego gets hurt. Then you say it. Managing it is crucial, but we just didn't have that level of understanding."

Karan and Nidhi got separated within two years of their marriage, the couple tied the knot in 2021 and got divorced in 2023.