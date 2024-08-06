Mumbai: Kritika Malik has managed to grab a lot of attention after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Despite not winning the show, she became more popular all thanks to her controversial life. Kritika bared her heart out in the show where she revealed of falling in love with her best friend's husband Armaan Malik. Kritika was labelled with several names and she was called the worst 'dayaan' in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. And now the diva is all set to entry in Bigg Boss 18 hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Payal Malik shared this news on her blog that Golu aka Kritika has got an offer from Bigg Boss 18 and they are very excited about it. But Kritika is not interested and she wants to stay with her family as she came home after 40 days. In her vlog, Kritika said,"Bigg Boss 18 mei aa rahi hai Golu). Offer aa agaya Golu ko (I am going to Bigg Boss 18. Golu (Kritika) has received an offer for Bigg Boss 18.".

But it is still not confirmed whether Kritika will appear in Salman Khan's show or not.

Netizens react to Kritika Malik entering Salman Khan's show

The music artist Kritika is facing massive trolling after the news of participating in Salman Khan's show came out. The netizens are mocking her and the entire Malik family and calling them fake.

Kritika Malik calls her marriage with Armaan Malik a mistake

After coming out of the show, Kritika was questioned about her second marriage with Armaan Malik where she urged people to never make the mistake that she had made.