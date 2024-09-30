Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 18

Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma Is The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan’s Show

Rohit Shetty announces Nia Sharma is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18.

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma Is The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan’s Show Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is going to begin on October 6, and the fans are elated to see the final contestants on Salman Khan’s show. The superstar who has been hosting the show for decades has given several opportunities to his favourite contestants to make their career in Bollywood, and Shehnaaz Gill is one classic example. And now the first contestant of Salman Khan’s show has been confirmed and she is TV’s hottie Nia Sharma. The Naagin fame is all set to enter the show and Rohit Shetty confirmed the news on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale and even congratulated the actress.

As Rohit Shetty announced Nia is the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 18, she reacted with a nervous smile. It is claimed that Nia was approached several times to be a part of Bigg Boss and wondered what made her change her mind this time.

Nia was a part of Comedy Chefs and now her fans are enthralled to see her real side on Bigg Boss 18. 

There are several names that have been doing the rounds to enter the show and one of them is Shilpa Shirodkar who was a popular actress in the 90s and is also a sister-in-law of south superstar Mahesh Babu.

 

 

