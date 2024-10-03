Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma To Enter Salman Khan’s Show As A Guest Only For Few Days?

Mumbai: Ever since the news came out of Nia Sharma participating in Bigg Boss 18, the fans have been excited to see her in her real version. But seems like the Naagin actress will not be entering the show as a contestant but as a guest. The Bigg Boss Khabri speculates that Nia might be a contestant on the show, but as a guest, she might stay in the house for a few days.

Nia Sharma too reacted to participating in Bigg Boss 18, she took to her Instagram and refused to react,” Hi There! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe Maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karungi. [Forgive me. I will not reply.] Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day.”

Nia is currently a part of Laughter Chefs and the show is one of the most popular shows right now. Nia who has been working on television and gained a number one position had once revealed of being jobless for almost a year. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nia revealed, “When I came to this industry, I was all by myself. I was fresh from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was the show that made me. Uske baad poora ek saal ka gap tha (After that, there was a gap of a year).”

She further added, “So after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till Jamai Raja, there was a nine-month gap. I was all alone in Mumbai. I had no friends because obviously, I was new. I stayed in my shell. I worked on myself, I started learning belly dancing. Woh jo 9 mahine guzar gaye and I realised ki koi kaam nahi tha, kuch nahi tha, not a single penny I had earned, no friends… I think woh ek period tha jo mujhe dobara nahi jeena tha”.

Talking about Nia coming to Bigg Boss, she has been approached several times earlier to participate in the show.