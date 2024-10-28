Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Bashes Avinash For His Rude Behaviour, Warns Him' Aap Khudko Vinash Kar Doge'

Mumbai: Salman Khan is a man who lives on his commitment, no matter what the show must go on and he lives by this. There were many speculations around whether the superstar would be arriving this Weekend ka Vaar or not as he was going through the rough phases but he arrived and conquered. The superstar was in his element too and the fans thoroughly enjoyed watching the lion roar.

And this weekend who faced the brunt was Avinash Mishra who was leaving many irked with his rude behaviour and relentless attitude. Salman bashed almost everyone but he took Avinash's class and warned him that he would do his own Vinash.

Salman told Avinash, "Aap kya iss ghar ke bhagwaan hai? Aap ko villain bankar Colors TV par dikhna hain. Abhi tak aap colourful lag rahe the, ab aap grey shade mein lag rahe ho".

Salman slammed Avinash for his hypocrisy as he made derogatory remarks against Chahat in the house and told him that he should stop this as he is looking like a villain on Colors. And if he continues to do this, he will do his own Vinash.

Avinash often indulged in fights with Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, and during Rohit Shetty's entrance into the show, he was targeted by them.