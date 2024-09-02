Mumbai: Salman Khan has been facing health issues for quite some time now. The superstar’s latest appearance at an event left his fans concerned and how as he was even struggling to get up from the sofa. And now there is a buzz that Salman will not be able to host Bigg Boss 18 owing his health issues. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, the superstar might skip this season as hosting a show demands a lot of time and he is not feeling physically fit hence he chose to take this decision.



As the news has been spreading like wildfire on the internet that Salman Khan might not host Bigg Boss 18, the netizens are strongly reacting that they don't want Anil Kapoor as the host who replaced Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

On the post shared by Bigg Boss Tanzania Khabar, there are several comments demanding that they definitely do not want Anil Kapoor to be replaced by Salman Khan and they should stop the seasons now, as there is no Bigg Boss without Salman.

Salman Khan has been associated with Bigg Boss over 10 years now and every year the superstar makes his mind to not do the show, but gets convinced by the makers. It will be interesting to see this time the actor will host the show or not.

There were several reports that also claimed that many big TV personalities have refused to do the show due to its fake narratives and changed rules in the Bigg Boss.

