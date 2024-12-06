Mumbai: Shalini Passi, known for her stylish presence in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is all set to shake things up in the Bigg Boss 18 house. The starlet confirmed the buzz about her entry through a social media video, where she shared her excitement and plans for her journey on the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Watch the video of Shalini Passi confirming her presence in Bigg Boss 18.

In her video, Shalini revealed she will Be entering the house with her friend Mac referring to a bird glittery statute that she held in hands, and said" My friends would joke with me that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. You’ll give them good training and discipline them. If I feel like something is wrong, I will definitely point it out because I feel like it’ll help them in the long run.

Shalini also highlighted her empathetic side," I pick up on good, positive vibes of people. Also, if someone’s sad or angry, I’m drawn to heal them. We’ll do some activities and have fun in the house".

Another video of Shalini shows entering the house and speaking to housemates, where Vivian DSena looks totally smitten by her, leaves everyone stunned when asks for a straw to have coffee.

Her entry news has already generated massive buzz among fans, who are eager to see how her no-nonsense attitude and positive energy will impact the dynamics inside the house.

