Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Calls Shilpa Shirodkar Toxic, Hurls Abuses At Her

Mumbai: Shehzada Dhami is one of the popular contestants in the show and he has been seen licking horns with Rajat and his physical fight with the YouTuber too went viral. And now his other video is going viral where he is seen talking to Shrutika about his dynamics have been changing overnight in the house and how friends de have turned foes. He was seen targeting Shilpa Shirodkar where he called the 90s actress extremely toxic and even used the bad word 'Kamini' for her. Whirl Shrutika agreed with him and asked him to keep quiet.

Shehzada and Shrutika are bonding quite well, and this affects their group members including Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang. Karan was even seen complaining to Shilpa about Shrutika behaving weirdly and it is affecting him. While Chum is unhappy with Shrutika maintaining distance from them and the 4 are not 4 anymore.

Talking about Shehzada, he was seen initially indulging in a fight with Chum after he questioned her region. She slammed the actor and said she was offended as she was Indian.

This week Nyrraa Banerjee got evicted from the house.