BIGG BOSS 18

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Gets Evicted From Salman Khan's Show, Ravi Kishen To Co-Host

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami gets ousted from the house this weekend, and Ravi Kishen enters the show.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Shehzada Dhami's exit from the house came as a shocker for his fans and many rooted for his victory. As Shehzada gets evicted this Weekend Ka Vaar, the other members wish him luck. While the interesting fact in the show is that Ravi Kishen made an appearance in the show and announced his collaboration. The Laapataa Ladies actor will be co-hosting the show on every show with a segment called" Haaye Dhaiya With Ravi Bhaiya". 

As Ravi made his smashing appearance, he said, "Some people gain great limelight from this house, and some end up only giving justifications throughout their lives after this show. One of my lines became very famous in this Bigg Boss house only – ‘Jindagi jhand ba phir bhi ghamand ba.’ Now I will unmask many people’s real faces. I will wake some people up from their slumber while trying to ignite an affair between others. Mostly, I am coming on the show to drop truth bombs".

In the show, Vivian DSena and Karan Veer Mehra were seen locking horns after the game introduced by Salman Khan where he asked to throw the dolls of the contestants whom they have issues with. Chaahat and Alice landed into a heated argument after the latter claimed she left the washroom dirty.

The two news wildcards have made entries named Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Singh, the enmity between the two was clearly visible.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

