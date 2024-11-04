Mumbai: Shehzada Dhami's exit from the house came as a shocker for his fans and many rooted for his victory. As Shehzada gets evicted this Weekend Ka Vaar, the other members wish him luck. While the interesting fact in the show is that Ravi Kishen made an appearance in the show and announced his collaboration. The Laapataa Ladies actor will be co-hosting the show on every show with a segment called" Haaye Dhaiya With Ravi Bhaiya".

As Ravi made his smashing appearance, he said, "Some people gain great limelight from this house, and some end up only giving justifications throughout their lives after this show. One of my lines became very famous in this Bigg Boss house only – ‘Jindagi jhand ba phir bhi ghamand ba.’ Now I will unmask many people’s real faces. I will wake some people up from their slumber while trying to ignite an affair between others. Mostly, I am coming on the show to drop truth bombs".

He got eliminated. Hope to see him in good projects in future. I love how Avinash and Vivian hugged him tightly and others too were being so cute with him. I want him to be friends with BB people outside. #BiggBoss18 #BB18 #ShehzadaDhami pic.twitter.com/8GsYttZtYt — T. (@mainaisihihoon) November 2, 2024

In the show, Vivian DSena and Karan Veer Mehra were seen locking horns after the game introduced by Salman Khan where he asked to throw the dolls of the contestants whom they have issues with. Chaahat and Alice landed into a heated argument after the latter claimed she left the washroom dirty.

The two news wildcards have made entries named Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Singh, the enmity between the two was clearly visible.