Mumbai: Bigg Boss fever is back and Salman Khan has promised that season 18 is going to be extremely unpredictable and unique with a futuristic theme. As Salman is back as the host of Bigg Boss 18 there are several TV celebs who are now interested to be in the game show.

As per Bigg Boss Khabri, there are several TV actresses and actors who are in talks with the makers of the show. The Bigg Boss Khabri Instagram page claims TV actors and actress Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nyrraa Banerjee, Shilpa Shirodkar, Meera Deosthale, Sailee Salunkhe, Shanthi Priya, Avinash Mishra, Deb Chandrima Singha Roy, Chahat Pandey are the confirmed contestants in the show.

Shezada Dhami, Zaan Khan, Karan Veer Mehra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karam Rajpal and Padmini Kolhapure are in the final stage of negotiations. Well over the years, the prediction and confirmed contestant lists shared by Bigg Boss Khabri have often proved to be 99 per cent accurate. Seeing the popular contestants coming on the show and barring the reality will be interesting.

However, Bigg Boss reality show is losing it's credibility due to the allegations of the show being scripted.

Recently an ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in an exclusive chat with Zee News revealed that there is hardly any reality in the reality show due to people not being interested in reality but projection.

The first promo of Bigg Boss 18 is out and the season will begin from October 6.