Bigg Boss 18: This 70s Megastar Was Offered Rs 3.5 Cr To Enter Salman Khan’s Show, But He Refused

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on Indian television as there are popular stars who come on the show and showcase their largely scandalous life. Once again Salman Khan is coming with viewers' favourite show and it will begin on October 6, 2024. Before Bigg Boss became this most talked about show, many stars refrained from participating due to it being a reality show. There was a time when 70s superstar Rajesh Khanna was approached to come on the Bigg Boss show with the offer of Rs 3.5 Cr, but he refused.

Ali Preter John one of the veteran journalists recalled his conversations where he told how Mr Khanna was approached to do Bigg Boss, but he refused, "Once, the makers of Bigg Boss called me to fix a meeting with him; they wanted him in the Bigg Boss house. But he said, “Nahin, nahin, Rajesh Khanna aise show thodi karega (Rajesh Khanna won’t work in such shows).”

He further added, “I tried to convince him, but he said no. The Colors people told me they were willing to pay him Rs 3.5 crore for every episode he appeared in, but he said no."

Ali recalled how Rajesh Khanna admitted doing it but was refused by the makers later, " A few days later, he called me and said he wanted to do the show, but by then Colors had lost interest."

It is claimed that the season that Rajesh Khanna was approached for was hosted by his rival and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Rajesh Khanna disliked Big B and his appearance near him and chose to stay away under one roof during his presence, claimed the journalist Ali Peter John. The journalist was close to Rajesh Khanna and he recalled how the superstar was ready to lose his life to alcohol addiction.