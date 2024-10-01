Bigg Boss 18: Urmila Matondkar To Enter Salman Khan’s Show Amid Divorce Rumours?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar has been making headlines for her divorce rumours from husband Mohsin Mir. The latest buzz about the actress is that she is all set to enter Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 18. Urmila Matondkar who kept herself away from the filmy world is now all set to make her appearance and indeed the fans are excited to see the 90d beauty all over again. Urmila has expressed her desire to get back on screen and showed her interest in OTT.

In an interview with the Times, Urmila mentioned how many people have assumed she isn't working due to her political career, “ I think a lot of people believe that I am not acting anymore because of my political and social work, but that’s not true. Whatever else I do is one part of my life, but I can never stop acting. I am at my best when I am either acting or dancing. So, I want to tell filmmakers and content creators – let’s get down to lights, camera, action”.

What better way than Bigg Boss? Salman Khan’s show is the platform for many newcomers and other actors who have kept themselves away from showbiz to resurrect their careers.

Urmila Matondkar is reportedly living separately from her husband who is 10 years younger than her and it is also claimed that the divorce is not on mutual grounds. It will be interesting for the viewers to see the actress open up about her personal life.