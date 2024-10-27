Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan’s Witty Self-Jibe On Jail Stint Has Fans In Splits

In the latest 'Bigg Boss 18' Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had the audience laughing as he took a playful jibe at himself during a conversation with contestant Rajat Dalal. Known for his humor and candid hosting style, Salman lightened the mood while discussing the heated rivalry between Shehzada Dhami and Rajat Dalal, adding a memorable twist to the episode.

The exchange began when Salman questioned Rajat and Shehzada about their “big contacts” outside the house, which they claimed to use to intimidate one another. Rajat defended his actions, stating he was only trying to make Shehzada apologize. Salman couldn’t resist poking fun, quipping, “Aapka acha hai, aap har ek se sorry bulvana chahte hai” (You want everyone to apologize to you).

Taking the conversation further, Salman mentioned his own experience with jail time in a humorous twist: “Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai na, mai yaha par bhi aata hu aur mai vaha par bhi gaya hu. Mujhe farak pata hai” (This is Bigg Boss’ house. I come here and have been to jail as well. I know the difference.). Rajat then admitted he had also been in jail “in parts.” Laughing, Salman added, “Lekin bohot lambe lambe tukdo mai gaya hu mai” (“But I went for long stretches”).

Beyond the laughs, the episode featured guest appearances from Arshad Warsi, Arbaaz Khan, and Meher Vij, promoting their film 'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary'. And in the upcoming episode, fans can look forward to Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn joining the show with host Salman Khan.