Bigg Boss, Day 17 written updates: Archana gets into a big fight with Manya and Gori, Tina gets upset with Shalin

New Delhi: Its day 17 in the Bigg Boss house and the relationships seems to be crumbling with contestants choosing new partners to get stronger in group and outwit the other and as the time progresses more permuation and combination will be on offer for the audience.

At the beginning of the episode, Abdu can be seen enquiring of MC Stan as to why he is so quiet and not talking with the other contestants. Abdu tries to cheer up Stan and also gives him a hug. Later, outside, Abdu entertains the members by singing the song 'Chota Bhaijaan'.

Manya and Archana get into a fight over food, which turns a bit ugly and abuse is hurled at each other. The captain of the house, Shiv, tries to calm the situation, but to no avail. In between this, Gori also tries to initiate conversation with Stan and apologises to him if any of her actions have hurt him.

A few moments later, on the issue of who threw the avocado in the dustbin, a fight erupts between Gori and Archana (Gori alleges that Archana had thrown the fruit, to which Archana, in an extremely aggressive manner, says no). Priyanka jumps in between the fight and takes the side of Archana, upsetting Gori, and thus they also exchange some harsh words. MC Stan comes in support of Gori.

Shiv fails to calm the situation. Later, the fight gets a bit physical when Archana throws water in Gori's face and decides to take her revenge Gori pours in a jug full of water where Archana's clothes are kept. Bigg Boss summons everyone in the living room, where each member is asked to take the names of two contestants who are most uninvolved in the house. The majority of them chose Sumbul and Manya.

Bigg Boss as a punishement tells them to wear face masks (as they don't participate in activities and thus don't show up much on the camera) till his next order.

Sumbul gets upset from Shalin and Tina as both of them took her name. Shalin and Tina advise her to get more involved in house activities and voice her opinion.

In another survey, Bigg Boss asks members to choose their favourite contestant, and four names come up (Sajid, Stan, Abdu, and Gautam). They get the special power to take two members each to their bedroom. The people who are not chosen by anybody are Manya, Nimrit, Tina, Soundarya, and Priyanka, who gets room number 6.

At the end of the episode, Stan and Shiv could be seen discussing the relationship between Shalin and Tina and how they feel one is more genuine than the other.