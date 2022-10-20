Bigg Boss, Day 19 written updates: Bigg Boss invites contestants to share juicy gossip, Archana and Shiv get into a fight

New Delhi: It's Day 19 in the big boss house, and things have gotten more complicated, from tasks to relationships, and one thing has become clear: no one trusts anyone. At the beginning of the episode, things are a bit quiet and peaceful. Bigg Boss summons Tina in the confession room and informs her that her pet, whose health was being monitored, has become more critical. Tina, listening to the news, breaks down in front of Shalin and tells him not to give this info to anybody. Shalin and Tina proceed to have a long conversation where Shalin tries to clarify his actions of the past few days and, at the end of the discussion, asks Tina if she likes him, to which Tina does not reply.

Shalin and MC Stan discuss the situation between Shalin and Tina and feel Shalin should understand that Tina is doing everything for the camera, whereas Shalin's emotions are real for her (Tina). Bigg Boss calls Shalin and Tina in the confession room and asks them to clarify as to what is going on between them, to which both of them reply that they don't know themselves. Tina in the confession room tells Shalin to be more outspoken with his feelings and that his priorities shouldn't change.

Gautam in a conversation with Sumbul advises her to put her problems and issues more openly and in front of people. Later, Tina, in a conversation with Archana and Nimrit, criticises the way Shiv is handling captaincy.

Bigg Boss summons everyone to the living room and reprimands them for being too low on energy and too quiet. He asks contestants to enter the confession room and share some gossip about other members. The first one to enter is Manya, and she tells Bigg Boss that she feels that there is a love triangle in the house (Shalin, Sumbul, and Tina) and she believes that Sumbul has some feelings for Shalin and is jealous of Tina. She also feels Soundarya has feelings for both Shalin and Gautam but changed her stance when Gautam became the captain because he had more power.

The next ones to go to the confession room are Sajid and Abdu, where Sajid shares gossip that every girl in the house wants to be close to Abdu for more camera footage. Nimrit goes next and tells Bigg Boss that things are pretty unclear with what happened between Soundarya and Shalin.

In between all this, Archana and Shiv get into a fight over kitchen duties. Gori is the next member to go to the confession room, where she says that Shalin is in love with Tina, and when asked if Tina is in love with Shalin, Gori says no.

Soundarya goes next and talks about the incident with Shalin. Shiv and Stan who both go to the confession room one after the another share gossip about Shalin and Tina and how they feel, at the end of it, Shalin will be left heartbroken.

Bigg Boss, after listening to all the gossip, picks Manya and Archana as the people whose gossip was more interesting and for which they win a hamper. Tina, in a discussion with Archana and Nimrit, talks about the kind of mind games Shiv is playing and how he is trying to create a rift in her relationship with Shalin.

At the end of the episode, Gautam and Soundarya are in a conversation, which ends with a peck on Gautam's cheek.