Bigg Boss, Day 24 written updates: Bigg Boss punishes Soundarya and Nimrit, Gautam and Tina get into an argument

New Delhi: It's Day 24 in the Bigg Boss house, and with Manya evicted, the two different groups are now looking for their own. At the beginning of the episode, Shalin and Tina are discussing Gautam and Soundarya, and they feel that Gautam, ever since getting close to Soundarya, has completely changed. They also feel that their (Gautam and Soundarya's ) relationship is fake and is for the camera.

In a fun manner, Archana tells Soundarya (after she is warned by Bigg Boss to not speak in english) because of her speaking in English, viewers are not able to understand what is going on between her and Gautam. Later, Bigg Boss summons everyone to the living room and, being disappointed in two members (Soundarya and Nimrit) who have constantly broken the primary rule of the house, i.e., not speaking in Hindi, punishes them. Their punishment is to stand on the balcony and say 'Bharat main Hindi show mein par mujhse hindi boli nai jaati Humhein maaf kar dijiye' till Bigg Boss's next order.

The duo completes the punishment, after which all are again summoned to the living room where Bigg Boss explains the nomination process for this week. Firstly Archana as a captain nominates Gori. Bigg Boss chooses two contestants who become ‘Shaitan Ki Aawaz’. These chosen contestants have the opportunity to vote amongst themselves to save two other contestants from nomination this week, sending the other contestant directly into the nomination zone, and the decision has to be taken mutually. If not, both of them will get nominated instead.

The first two people who are sent as Shaitan Ki Awaaz are Tina and Nimrit, and the contestants who would make points for themselves, so that they are saved and the other get nominated are Gautam and Shalin. Tina and Nimrit have differences as to whom they should nominate (Tina wants to save Shalin and Nimrit wants to save Gautam). At the end, Tina and Nimrit nominate Gautam. Next, Sajid and Abdu nominate Nimrit to save Ankit.

Shiv and Priyanka nominate Soundarya and save MC Stan. Meanwhile, Gautam, who is upset with Tina, gets into an argument with her. Next, Shalin and Soundarya nominate Shiv to save Sumbul. Next, Ankit and MC Stan nominate Tina and save Sajid; finally, Gautam and Sumbul nominate Abdu and save Priyanka.

Abdu gets upset at being nominated. In a conversation with Stan, Gori, and Shiv, Abdu discusses Priyanka and Sumbul and calls them his 'Dushman'. At the end of the episode, Sajid and Abdu, in a discussion, talk about the nomination day, and Sajid asks Abdu to not get sad or upset as he would be saved by the Indian audiences.