Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss helps Tejasswi Prakash after she's unable to pronounce 'khushmijaaz'!

Bigg Boss helps Tejasswi Prakash in pronouncing a word which was none other than khushmijaaz. Watch hilarious video over here. 

Bigg Boss helps Tejasswi Prakash after she&#039;s unable to pronounce &#039;khushmijaaz&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tejasswi Prakash who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 15 house was recently helped by Bigg Boss when she was unable to pronounce a word. 

In the recent released promo, Teja was seen having her meal while trying to pronounce the word ‘khushmijaaz’. During a casual conversation with Nishant under the table, Teja was heard saying, “Yeh mere Bigg Boss baby nahi hosakte. Mere Bigg Boss khushmisaaz, khushmis, khush, khushmis. hai" Nishant helped her saying, "khushmijaaz."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After numerous attempts when she still failed to pronounce the word, it was Bigg Boss who himself came to her rescue and helped her pronounce the word.

After hearing Bigg Boss helping her with the word, she started cheering for him and seemed over joyed over his reaction. 

All the housemates were left in splits when they saw Bigg Boss pronouncing a word for Tejasswi. 

Currently, the housemates have got their top four Ticket to Finale contestants including – Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai. 

Well, who will be the fifth contender for the Ticket To Finale task? Well, only time will tell. Till then keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15. 

 

