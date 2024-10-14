Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Launches With Record-Breaking Viewership

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 has kicked off a promising new chapter, captivating audiences with an impressive 9.9 TVR* on its opening day. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the latest season, titled "Hosa Adhyaya" (New Beginning), continues to engage viewers across both weekdays and weekends with its innovative content.

This season introduces the intriguing “Hell and Heaven” concept, showcasing contestants from diverse backgrounds and featuring thrilling tasks that elevate the show’s evolution. In a groundbreaking twist, several contestants were revealed during the finale of 'Raja Rani Reloaded', allowing viewers to vote on which participants would enter 'Hell' or 'Heaven,' creating a more immersive viewing experience.

Despite the changing themes, contestants, and gameplay each season, Kiccha Sudeep remains a steadfast presence, bringing his charisma and wisdom to the show. During the promo reveal, he assured viewers that this season signifies the start of a new decade for 'Bigg Boss Kannada', a sentiment echoed in the impressive viewership numbers.

Sushma Rajesh, Cluster Head of Colors Marathi, Colors Kannada, and Colors Tamil at Viacom18, commented on the season's early success, stating, “Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 has set a new benchmark for entertainment, achieving record-breaking viewership with an impressive 9.9 TVR. This achievement showcases the power of innovative content, from the unique 'Hell and Heaven' concept to the audience-driven narrative that fosters deeper engagement from the very beginning. Kiccha Sudeep’s steadfast presence continues to enhance the show's dynamics, and the remarkable audience response reinforces our commitment to differentiated storytelling. This milestone further strengthens Colors Kannada’s position as a market leader and exemplifies our strategic vision to elevate regional content and deliver transformative viewer experiences.”

The launch week saw Colors Kannada capture a market share of 38%, positioning it as the No. 1 Kannada General Entertainment Channel (GEC) in Week 40. Furthermore, the season attracted a record 23 brand partners, with opening revenue 22% higher than the previous season.

Bikash Kundu, Head of Revenue for Regional Networks at Viacom18, noted the strong support from brand partners, stating, “Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 has achieved a remarkable milestone by starting the season with 21 sponsors. We’ve brought together an array of brand partners from various categories, ranging from consumer goods and technology to lifestyle and financial services, creating a unique and integrated platform for them to engage with our audience. As Colors Kannada secures its position as the leading GEC, we are proud to offer unparalleled opportunities for brands to connect with viewers across both TV and digital platforms and thank our partners for their constant support.”

Mr. H Raju Gowda, Managing Director of Eco Planet Elevators and Escalators Pvt Ltd, expressed enthusiasm for their partnership with the show, emphasizing the innovative technology and safety standards of their products. "We are delighted to partner with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, and are excited to introduce our state-of-the-art elevator in the Bigg Boss house. This will be a first for the show and we look forward to the response from audiences and consumers. Our focus on innovative design, advanced technology, and uncompromising safety standards has positioned us as a trusted partner for a platform like Bigg Boss. We are confident that this integration will not only enhance the overall experience for viewers but also highlight the pivotal role that quality and modernization play in shaping everyday living spaces," he stated.

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, praised the response to the season, saying, “We're thrilled to witness the extraordinary response to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, setting new benchmarks with its grand opening. This season’s innovative 'Hell and Heaven' concept along with the dynamic contestants has truly captivated the audience, showcasing our ongoing commitment to bringing fresh and engaging content to the viewers. Sudeep Kiccha’s exceptional performance year after year has been pivotal in Bigg Boss Kannada’s enduring success. His unique ability to connect with the audience and housemates alike has set the show apart, and Season 11 is no exception. Additionally, our long-standing association with Viacom18 has been integral in consistently delivering such landmark shows.”

In addition to its television success, 'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11' has made significant waves on social media. During its launch week from September 29 to October 4, the show attracted 3.4 million viewers and generated 6.2 million watch hours on JioCinema, expanding its reach to a broader audience.