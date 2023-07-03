Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Loses Captaincy For Flouting Rule, Jiya Shankar Becomes New Captain

New Delhi: The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' shows Bigg Boss inviting all the housemates to assemble at the living area, announcing the commencement of open nomination task. Each contestant is instructed to use a 'reject stamp' to nominate two individuals for elimination. During the nomination task, Manisha and Pooja get into a massive argument.

7 HOUSEMATES GET NOMINATED

Jad is nominated for his action of flashing his butt to Bebika Dhurve during an argument in the kitchen area. Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan are the only two safe contestants this week. Rest all seven housemates - Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid and Bebika Dhurve get nominated.



Nomination task mein hui Manisha aur Jiya ke beech jung!



Jiya discusses the 'onion incident' with Jad, interrupted by Manisha's intervention, escalating into a loud argument. Abdu Rozik mocks their voices and antics, adding a touch of humor to the heated situation. Jiya clarifies to Abhi that she didn't include him in her remark about playing differently, expressing frustration with Manisha's lack of understanding.

Manisha cries alone in the garden while Jiya expresses that she could have nominated her but chose not to, leading to a discussion with Abhi. Bebika confides in Pooja, suspecting jealousy from Abhi and Manisha due to Pooja's support for her. Pooja asserts that she will not tolerate misbehavior from anyone, regardless of her support.

Abhi and Manisha discuss how Bebika's attitude toward Abhi changed after Salman Khan appreciated him, highlighting shifting dynamics within the house. Manisha, Falaq, and Jiya share their opinions of Manisha in the dressing room, alleging that she copies others' behaviour.

JIYA SHANKAR BECOMES NEW CAPTAIN OF HOUSE

Bigg Boss announces the new captaincy challenge and Jiya Shankar becomes the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss gives her the power to nominate one contestant. With the coveted title now firmly in her grasp, Jiya wastes no time in wielding her newfound power, sending shockwaves through the house by nominating the unsuspecting Pooja Bhatt.

The decision to nominate Pooja was a calculated move by Jiya, strategically ensuring her own safety for the week. A smart gameplay, Jiya strategically targets Pooja, a strong contender and a force to be reckoned with. This unexpected twist left the other contestants scrambling to reassess their alliances and devise new strategies to secure their positions in the house.

