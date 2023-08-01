Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt To Enter BB House To Support Pooja Bhatt?

New Delhi: Emotions are running high in the Bigg Boss OTT house as families visit their loved ones. As the ongoing 'Hotel task' adds to the excitement, looks like Alia Bhatt, the renowned actress, is set to make an appearance in the house to show her support for her elder sister, Pooja Bhatt.

Fans and viewers are eagerly awaiting this moment as a post by JioCinema has confirmed the visit from a member of the Bhatt family. The post hints at the presence of someone from the Bhatt family is all set to enter to support the 'queen of the Bhatt parivar' in the house.

Recently, while promoting her latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Alia, while interacting with mediapersons, revealed her three favourite contestants from 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2'. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress described Elvish Yadav as a 'Rocky' personality, and said, "Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai system hai [Elvish is naughty, he has a certain way of doing things], it's entertaining. He wins hearts. He is very funny. I like him a lot."



Speaking of Pooja Bhatt, Alia fondly referred to her as the 'Rani of her ghar and parivaar' (home and family).

Pooja Bhatt is known for her strong views and thoughts in the house. She recently opened up about her broken marriage on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' and said that her divorce after 11 years felt like death to her. Pooja was seen talking to her co-housemate Jiya Shankar about her 'lowest point'. She said, "The lowest point of my life was when I divorced my husband of 11 years and it was totally my decision. I couldn't lie to myself as I didn't feel like continuing it."

She added that she wanted to live her life with comfort or keep her over a decade long relationship. "My husband was not a bad person. Everything that was there between us was there. But then I thought that I had lost myself and it was not for somebody else or the betterment of life."