'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Day 2 Highlights: Love Triangle Between Akanksha, Jad, Manisha Heats Up; Avinash Helps Ex-GF Palak To Stay

New Delhi: Day 2 starts with Bollywood songs and a few anecdotes that the housemates share with one another. Bebika opens up on her struggles in the industry whereas Aaliya narrates the whole incident that took place outside her husband's house. Then BB drops the bomb and welcomes two contestants who were on a hold, Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani.

Shaken up with the grand entry of Akanksha and Palak. However, the power to decide their fate lies in the hands of the viewers. This season, the audience becomes the ultimate decision-makers, adding an exciting twist to the game. Palak and Akanksha's entry was accompanied by the announcement that their destiny within the house would be determined by the janta in the next 3 hours. The anticipation and suspense were palpable as the clock ticked away.

Emotions ran high as Manisha Rani burst into tears witnessing Jad and Akansha flirtatious interactions. Undeterred, she declared her determination to pursue Jad's attention, regardless of any competition from other female contestants. The evening tea brought a surprising moment as Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid exchanged "I love you" declarations in the presence of Palak Purswani. This unexpected twist further heightened the intrigue and excitement within the house.

The love in the air didn't last long as Abhishek Malhan made a casual remark about Jad Hadid, deeply upsetting him. Judging him based on his married life, Abhishek commented that Jad is like a free WiFi that anyone can connect to. Habibi reacted by expressing that he is not a free WiFi for everyone and now he no longer wishes to connect with anyone in fact. Bebika, Manisha, and Aaliya tried to console him and make him feel better.

The love triangle between Jad, Akanksha, and Manisha was seen heating up, leaving the viewers speculating about Jad's feelings towards the two women. Manisha, in particular, was seen making every effort to catch Jad's eye by dressing elegantly and showcasing her charm whenever she was around him.

The audience chose Akanksha over Palak, but she was given another chance to make her spot in the house by collecting 30,00 BB currency and the biggest help in that was done by her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev.

Tomorrow will be the elimination special, first one of the week and it will be special!

With the night still young, viewers are urged not to miss out on the live feed, available exclusively on JioCinema. Stay tuned to witness all the inside action unfold in real time.