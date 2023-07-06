Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 20 Updates: Bebika Dhurve-Jad Habib's Fight Escalates, Latter Breaks Into Tears

New Delhi: Housemates witness another major drama in the house after Bebika Dhurve announces that she would not cook food for two people - Abhishek Malhan and Jad Habib. Falaq suggests Avinash that if Bebika has decided not to cook for Jad Habib and Abhishek Malhan, she can cook for them. Abhishek talks to Pooja about it, latter says she doesn't want to get involve into it.

As tension escalates, Abhishek attempts to persuade Bebika and tries to make her realise the importance of fulfilling their duties, without being biased on personal equations. However, Bebika doesn't agree with Abhishek and asks him to leave the kitchen area saying 'she doesn't want any negativity while she is cooking'. Pooja supports Bebika in her decision to not cook for two people. Jiya asks Bebika to leave the cooking task and take the dishes cleaning, but she refuses.

Avinash tries to tlk to Bebika about cooking for Jad and Abhishek but the two get into altercation. Jiya tries to intervene and asks Bigg Boss to call into confession room.



Pooja says that being a captain Jiya should not have asked Bebika to leave her job but to get the job done. She also says that Jad took a complete u-turn after apologising to her.

Avinash asks Falaq if she is not talking to Jad. She says, she has not been initiating to talk to him because of his recent behaviour with women. Avinash says that she has been back to talking terms with Bebika. Falaq breaks into tears. Falaq speaks to Jad and asks him not to use wrong words while speaking to anyone. The two hugs and sort out differences.

Housemates discuss if they are unhappy with Jiya Shankar's captaincy. Bebika raises several issues but she faces objections from Avinash. Pooja raises 'Manisha being sent to jail' and says that she does not agree that she broke rules in the house. Pooja adds that Jad broke more rules, rather made severe offence by making obscene gesture towards Bebika and should have been sent to the jail. While Pooja and Bebika are against Jiya's captaincy, Jad, Avinash and Abhishek vote in Jiya's favour and announce their decision to Bigg Boss. Manisha also votes against Jiya.

Abhishek asks Jad Habib and Manisha Rani to sort out differences between them.