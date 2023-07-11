Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 25 Written Updates: Avinash-Falak Get Closer, Pooja Bhatt, 4 Others Nominated

New Delhi: In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the tautness remained intact in the house as Bigg Boss introduced a malicious task to nominate contestants for this week. Undoubtedly, it gave rise to more confrontations, conflicts, arguments and disagreements.

The show began with a short quarrel as Bebika criticised Falak for her newly 'configured personality'. Thereafter, Manisha Rani and Abhishek's fun banter justified the morning as they were discussing their oh-so-insightful toilet habits.

Talking regular show business, opining against a contestant wasn't enough so Bigg Boss' task instructed the housemates to surrender a 'personal' item in order to nominate someone. Twisting it further, Abhishek and Jiya were made safe from being nominated for this week. Moreover, the power to accept other nominations was handed down to the safe duo. After having offered precious gifts, family photos, makeup, shoes, etc., the house was able to nominate Bebika, Manisha, Falak, Pooja and Avinash. Accused of being 'biased' and 'personal' during the task, Abhishek ended up in various feuds with Bebika, Manisha and Jiya on separate occasions.



Where there's war, there's love too, and this episode brought out the growing affection between Avinash and Falak with evident intimacy. However, 'frenimies' Bebika and Manisha talked about visible the 'double-faced' dynamics between Avinash, Falak and Jiya.

The show ended with the brewing confusion related to the duties of the house. Looking at the current ordeal, coming days definitely promise more drama, confrontations, unexpected thunderbolts and probably some steam too. Stay tuned for more in the next episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.