Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 25 Written Updates: Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia Enter As Wild Cards

New Delhi: The episode opens with Falaq Naaz sharing her feelings about wanting to quit the cooking duty and discussing it with Abhishek Malhan. On the other hand, we see Jad and Manisha exchanging sweet banter inside the kitchen. While Bebika and Pooja discuss what happened in the captaincy task a day back. Bebika accuses Abhishek of using foul language and cribs about how it's always her who gets questioned and not him.

The adorable and flirtatious banter between Jad and Manisha continues inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In a playful moment in the kitchen, Jad mischievously kisses Bebika on the cheeks, hoping to make Manisha jealous. However, Manisha quickly responds with a sweet yet honest statement, "You're not here to distribute kisses. I don't want your hugs or kisses if you're giving them to everyone." She further expresses her feelings, saying, "I don't need to be touched or kissed; I can just live to see you." Their cute exchange left everyone swooning over their chemistry.

Later, we see Avinash's clean-shaven look which gets the girls talking. After fun and frolic, Avinash is seen sharing a conversation with Jiya, revealing Jad's disappointment when she chose Avinash over him for the captaincy contenders. While Jiya explains her reasons, the incident strains their friendship bonds, adding a new layer of emotion to the house dynamics.

Bigg Boss OTT announces the next captaincy task, where the ability to speak one's heart out becomes essential. Avinash and Manisha are summoned to the activity area, unaware of the surprise awaiting them - Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav, the guest judges for the task, step in, ready to unleash the Social Media Challenge.

The task requires the housemates to hilariously caption pictures of their fellow contestants, aiming for viral-worthy content. The rest of the housemates eagerly watch the fun unfold on screen. The fate of the captaincy lies in their hands, marking the beginning of a hilarious caption battle. And finally, we see, Manisha becoming the winner and eventually winning the captaincy task.

Falak and Bebika confront Manisha for making comments about them to which they didn't agree.

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav surprise everyone by becoming the wild card contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The housemates seem excited to see new faces inside the house.

Later, Elvish can be seen pulling Avinash and Jiya's legs in his own style. But gets the dose of his own medicine soon.

Get ready for a whirlwind of entertainment, drama, and unpredictable twists as these dynamic duo set the house on fire, making their mark in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey.