Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 3 Written Updates: Exes Avinash, Palak, Bebika And Jiya Get Nominated

New Delhi: On day 3 of Bigg Boss OTT 2, two new contestants who were put on hold - Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani entered the house. However, as soon as they came in, dynamics changed overnight and more fights caught fire. The game began with the first interesting nominations.

The contestants were asked to pool their own BB currency together as the house money and use it for nominations. As a result, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for eviction, which has changed the dynamics of their friendships and relationships in the house.

This was followed by the introduction of the BB Vending machine, sparking a fierce battle for needs vs. desires as the housemates found themselves in a constant struggle to secure their ration. The twist was that they had to use the shared BB currency to buy their own food supplies, proving the task to be no easy feat, as individual needs clashed with the greater good of the house.

The love triangle between Jad, Akanksha, and Manisha was seen heating up, leaving the viewers speculating about Jad's feelings towards the two women. Manisha, in particular, was seen making every effort to catch Jad's eye by dressing elegantly and showcasing her charm whenever she's around him. She even asked Jad to make a choice between her and Akanksha.

Jiya and Palak had a heartfelt conversation, where old wounds resurfaced. Jiya expressed her feelings of being torn between Palak and Avinash's past, which eventually led to the end of their friendship. Palak shared the emotional turmoil she had gone through and mentioned Jiya's dominating nature in conversations. She made the difficult decision to walk away from their friendship.

Bebika's casual remark brought tears to Palak's eyes as she asked if she had stolen opportunities from others on her path to success. But her friendship with Abhishek blossoms in the Bigg Boss OTT house, as they engaged in a cute banter, showcasing their playful bond.

Stay tuned for more drama, twists, and turns in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house as the game gets more interesting every day. Don’t miss out the 24-hr live feed and tune in everyday at 9pm for exciting episodes, available exclusively on JioCinema for free.