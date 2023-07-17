'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Day 30 Written Updates: Elvish Gets In Verbal Spat With Falaq, Avinash

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house was converted into a free medical camp today where Abhishek, Jiya, and Avinash were made doctors who tested the other contestants and were given hilarious punishments. Abhishek and Jiya choose Elvish as their permanent patient and the YouTuber played well as a sport.

Avinash chooses Aashika Bhatia as his permanent student, who needs physiotherapy, and the starlet gets a cold shower. Aashika gives savage replies to Avinash and receives applause from Manisha, Abhishek, and Elvish. As per the punishment, Aashika enjoys it and acts as a sport as well.

Later, Aashika and Avinash get into an ugly spat on a 'towel.' Abhishek and Manisha side with Aashika on the towel issue. Aashika stands strong and argues full-on with Avinash and the housemates are shocked.



In a shocking turn of events, Falaq openly denied Avinash's proposal and said that she is not in a 'relationshipy' place and wants to settle down as soon as possible. She even said that she might not keep communication with the rest outside of the BB house and this shocked Avinash as well as Jiya. Later, Avinash was seen calming Falaq down and saying that her mood swings do not affect his feelings and he really wants to see where this goes.

Pooja Bhatt is still upset with last night's events and is maintaining distance from everyone but Bebika in the house.

Manisha takes permission from Falaq to flirt with Avinash, the actress gives her a green signal and the fun banter starts. Manisha's entertainment button gets switched on and both share a passionate hug. Bebika and Falaq call it 'the new entertainment angel.' On the other hand, Manisha makes a plan with Elvish and Abhishek, asks Elvish to flirt with her so that Bebika proposes him. Bebika again drops the 'flirting with men' bomb about Manisha.

Elvish and Abhishek talk about doing their chores, Avinash jumps in between. Elvish and Avinash yet again get into an argument. The 'Shyshtem' continues! Falaq takes charge and argues with Elvish, and both get into an ugly spat. Elvish even refuses the assistant duties given by Avinash and things get ugly, again.

Abhishek calms Elvish down and tells him to tone it down a little with the ladies of the house.